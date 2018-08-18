Brave Tipperary effort just not enough against brilliant Cork in All Ireland camogie semi final

Tipperary's brave effort to reach an All Ireland final fell short against a superb Cork side at Semple Stadium this evening.

A battling Tipperary display wasn't good enough against the All Ireland champions who won 0-21 to 0-9.

Tipp were well in the game at half time when they trailed by just three, 0-9 to 0-6, but Cork upped their performance in the second half to run out comfortable winners.

Cork showed why they are the camogie kingpins of this generation with a sublime performance that Tipp couldn't match.

Orla Cotter was immense for the champions as they won through to meet Kilkenny in the final.

But Tipp lost nothing in defeat as they battled to the end.

Captain Orla O'Dwyer was a real leader as Cait Devane led the way in attack.

Sarah Fryday was another to impress for Tipp but on the night they met a brilliant Cork side who look strong favourities to retain their title.

It was a disappointing day for Tipp as the intermediates also lost their All Ireland semi-final to Down.