Moyle Rovers maintain unbeaten record in Tipperary football championship group with ten point victory over Upperchurch

Moyle Rovers 3-9

Upperchurch 1-5



Moyle Rovers senior footballers put themselves in a very strong position in their group when they proved too strong for Upperchurch on Saturday evening.

They fully deserved their ten point victory pulling away from a dogged Upperchurch with a brace of goals in a two minute spell early in the first half.

Liam Boland neatly tucked away a penalty five minutes into the second half to double their lead. A minute later he was on the end of a quality move that started deep in defence when Dara Ryan forced a turnover and the ball was brilliantly moved upfield with Stephen Quirke and a surging run from centre back Ross Boland playing a key role.

That effectively killed off a hard working Upperchurch who had managed to stay close to Moyle Rovers up to that point.

Moyle Rovers held just a two point advantage at the break despite enjoying a significant territorial advantage in the first half.They increased that to three points with a Luke Boland point a minute into the second half and when the two goals followed Moyle Rovers were in complete control.

Having that nine point cushion allowed Moyle Rovers to play some free flowing football with Shane Foley scoring a fine point after excellent work from Danny Owens and Sean Carey pointed his third of the game , to finish off another fine passing move from Moyle Rovers.

Upperchurch found the Rovers defence difficult to penetrate.They managed just one point from play in the first half and none at all in the second half.

Their second half scores came from three Paul Shanahan frees scored after Moyle Rovers had extended their two point half time lead to an eleven point lead with just ten minutes gone in the second half.

Shanahan'sfrees were cancelled out by a third Moyle Rovers goal with two minutes left.The perseverence of Shane Foley created the opening for Danny Owens in front of goal and he made no mistake finishing to the net.

Upperchurch pulled back a consolation goal in thelast minute of the game when Matthew Greene was fouled and Paul Shanahan made no mistake from the penalty spot.

It was too little too late for Upperchurch as Moyle Rovers ran out convincing winners by ten points.