Tipperary's best wishes to John Kiely as he leads Limerick into today's All Ireland senior hurling final

Good luck to Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely as he leads his team into today's All-Ireland senior hurling final against Galway.

With Tipperary not involved, many in the county will be cheering on the Tipperary town school principal in Limerick's bid to end a forty five year wait for All Ireland glory.

The hugely popular Abbey CBS principal had a busy week handing out Leaving Cert results and attending a local musical in which his daughter was taking part in.

But now it's all about the game.

"It is just like the students, the players have worked very hard, there is a great spirit and comraderie among them. We have grown as a group because we have had to dig deep in a number of games that had been slipping away from us.

“We refused to allow that happen and kept fighting.

We are enjoying our time together and there is a great sense of togetherness " said the Limerick manager.

And he added - "At the end of the day no Limerick person is satisfied by just getting to a final. It is really important that we can go out and put in a top performance to give ourselves a chance of winning on the day".