Tipperary player called into Irish soccer squad

St Michaels AFC (Tipperary Town) player Shane Ryan has been called into the Republic of Ireland Junior Soccer Squad.

Shane who has come through the ranks of Saint Michael’s Youth team will win his first Irish International cap this Wednesday night in Newry when he lines out with Ireland Amateur Team V Northern Ireland.

It is great news for the young player, his family and for St. Michael’s who have supplied many Irish junior internationals over the years and Shane is honoured to join that extended list of capped Saints.

Congratulations to Shane and to St. Michael’s.