Clonmel Commercials maintain their title ambitions with double scores win over Aherlow Gaels

Clonmel Commercials moved into the knock out stages of the County SFC with a win over Aherlow Gaels at Cahir this evening that wasn't as straight forward as the double scores result would suggest, 0-14 to 0-7.

Commercials were made fight all the way by a battling Gaels side but just had that extra class upfront that saw them get the crucial scores.

The Clonmel side led 0-6 to 0-5 at the break and when Darren Neville hit the equaliser with a great score ten minutes into the second half, it looked game on.

But that was the wake-up call that Commercials needed and they finally started to play the football they are capable of and hit eight points without reply until Barry Grogan had Gaels' second of the half in stoppage time.

Short some key players, including Michael Quinlivan and Jack Kennedy, the town side looked rusty at times but points from Alan Lonergan, Shane Taylor and Pauric Louram to a Gaels reply from Kevin Franks had them 0-3 to 0-1 up after nine minutes.

Barry Grogan from a free narrow the gap for the West side but Seamus Kennedy and Alan Lonergan from a free pushed the lead to 0-5 to 0-2.

But with Grogan and the impressive Mark Russell leading the charge, Aherlow Gaels hit back to draw level with three in a row from two Grogan frees and a sweet score from Russell. A Jason Lonergan point gave the town side a slender lead at the break.

After ten scoreless minutes at the start of the second half, Neville equalised again but then the Gaels challenged petered out as Commercials moves up a gear.

Ryan Lambe started the run by fisting a point followed by three from Alan Lonergan, two from frees.

Kevin Fahey made it 0-11 to 0-6 in the 17th minute and when Aherlow Gaels were reduced to fourteen men following a red card for Ed O'Meara for dangerous play, they cause was pretty hopeless.

Jamie Peters, Jason Lonergan and Seamus Kennedy knocked over points before Grogan completed the scoring for Gaels.

Not the most fluent display from Commercials but they were short key players and were given a good challenge by the West combination. They have plenty of room for improvement and that will surely follow with the return of key players such as Quinlivan and Kennedy.

Aherlow Gaels lost nothing in defeat with Barry Grogan, Mark Russell, Darren Neville and Kevin Franks putting in big displays.