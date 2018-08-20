Mullinahone beat Kilsheelan-Kilcash in South Tipperary MFC 'B' final replay

Mullinahone were crowned South Tipperary minor football 'B' champions with victory over Kilsheelan Kilcash in the final replay at Fethard, 3-6 to 1-10.

Eanna Ryan got Mullinahone off the mark with a point from a free in 2 minutes. Barry Kehoe was wide for Kilsheelan, but in eight minutes the Kilsheelan captain, James Roche brought the sides level with a pointed free.

Eanna Ryan, who had been a very good dead ball kicker in the drawn game, restored the Mullinahone lead. A minute later Ryan dropped another long range shot into the Kilsheelan square. This was misjudged and found its way to the net.

Mikey O’Shea pointed in six minutes, but a James Roche free cut the lead to four points 1-03 to 0-02. Another Roche free cut the lead to a goal.

In 23 minutes, just like in the drawn game, Eanna Ryan kicked over a 45 for CJK. James Roche hit back with two points from frees, but then in added time Eanna Ryan from a pass from Josh Rowan and Ben O’Connell (K) exchanged points. This left the half time score Mullinahone 1-05, Kilsheelan 0-06.

The second half was only seconds old when Barry Kehoe got in for a Kilsheelan goal. In six minutes Ken O’Connell pointed to open a two point gap.

Mullinahone captain Martin Kehoe accepts the cup from South Board chairman Hugo Browne with Declan Browne, representing the sponsors, Clonmel Oil, and Eddie McCarthy, South Board secretary.

Mark Stokes added another Kilsheelan point. Kilsheelan’s total moved on to 1-09 when James Roche pointed. Just when they seemed to be getting on top Mullinahone hit back with a brilliant off the ground left footed goal from Mikey O’Shea who has been scoring some great goals in football and hurling over recent weeks.

Mullinahone after ten minutes of solid Kilsheelan pressure were now only a point behind. This gap disappeared when Martin Kehoe raced through for another cracking goal in 13 minutes.

The game from then on became somewhat testy and scoring fell.off. Eanna Ryan pointed a free in 19 minutes. A melee then erupted and one of the Mullinahone players received a straight red card. Far more serious was the fact that midfielder and captain Martin Kehoe was also sent off on a second yellow card.

Mullinahone were now down to 13 while their opponents still had a full contingent. On the resumption Mullinahone raised their game and defended well. A number of good stops from Cathal Brett in goal helped their cause as Kilsheelan seemed to run out of ideas. They hadn’t scored since the ninth minute of the half and their only other score was a point in 28 minutes leaving Mullinahone deserving winners by 3-06 to 1-10.

After the game the winners trophy was present to the CJ Kickhams captain, Martin Kehoe by former All-star footballer, Declan Browne on behalf of the sponsors, Clonmel Oil. Declan was introduced by the Chairman of the South Board, Hugo Browne who thanked the referee and his officials and also the Fethard club who provided the pitch in good order. He also wished Mullinahone the best of luck in the upcoming county semi-final. Teams:

Mullinahone CJK: C Brett, D. White, E. O’Dwyer, C. White, S. Morris, D. O’Brien, M. Kehoe, M. Thompson, E. O’Brien, C. Whelan, M.O’Shea, S. Hickey, J. Rowan, E. Ryan, D. Dunne.

Kilsheelan/Kilcash: A Quigley. J. O’Loughlin, C. Quinn, S. Cosgrave, J. O’Gorman, J. Madigan, C. Neville, B. Murphy, J. O’Dwyer, B. O’Connor, C. Kelly, B. O’Connell, B. Kehoe, J. Roche. E. Butler.