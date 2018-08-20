Tipperary claim seven gold in eighteen medals haul at Community Games National Finals

A total of 142 competitors overall represented Tipperary in individual events and Munster in team events on weekend two of the Aldi Community Games national finals in University of Limerick over the weekend

The county held their own among the cream of the crop winning gold in seven events, silver in five events, bronze in four events and pewter in four events.

Gold medals won by:-

Nenagh u11 Hurling team.

Templemore u14 boys Spikeball Team

St Peter & Paul’s u12 mixed Skittles team

Templemore u16 mixed relay team.

James Long, Newport u8 boys 60m B Final.

Jade Barry, Carrick On Suir u12 girls Ball Throw.

Carrick On Suir u16 girls relay team

Silver medals won by:-

Roscrea 7 a side soccer team

St Peter & Pauls u16 mixed Skittles team.

Kelly Bester, Carrick on Suir u16 girls 200m

Clara Collins, Newport u14 girls long puck.

Lily Ann O’Meara, Roscrea u10 girls hurdles.

Bronze medals won by:-

Aoibhe Kelly, Roscrea, u12 cycling on grass.

Fethard Killusty u14 girls football team

Sam Donovan, Fethard Killusty u8 boys 80m

Jimmy Mullens, Templemore u16 boys high jump.

Petwer medals won by

Mark Davidson, Roscrea u14 boys 800m

Graham Dooley, Roscrea u14 long jump.

Anna Ryan, Moycarkey Borris u16 girls high jump

Templederry u16 boys relay team Lewis Doyle, tom McCutcheon, Darragh Murray, James Sage and Aaron Ryan.

Under 12 Ball Throw champion Jade Barry, Carrick on Suir, with coach Emby Walsh.

St Peter and Paul’s Skittles never come empty handed and kept up the tradition with Gold going to u12 team and silver to u16 team. Congratulations to the competitors and to Mary Walsh, secretary of St Peter and Paul’s area who keeps the whole show on the road.

Pictured at top are coaches Mary Walsh, Molly Scott and Ciara Neville with Jamal Yousif, Cillian Fahey, Anthony Fitzgerald, Anna Prendergast and Kanzie Yousif.

The luck of the draw deprived Fethard Killusty u14 girls football team of silver medals but they played two absolutely fantastic games. The were up against Gainstown, Co Westmeath in the semi final, a team that had won all before them in Leinster but had it all to do to defeat the girls from Fethard they are a credit to their coaches Hammer and Sandra Spillane, Ed Collum and Willie Morrissey. Community games are very proud of all their achievementsand look forward to more enjoyable times next year.

Tipperary Community Games would like to thank all the volunteers who make all this possible. It was a most enjoyable weekend in U.L. where there was also wonderful parental support which is so important to the youth of today.