Cappawhite edge South Treacy's to book place in West Tipp final with Emly

West Tiperary Junior A Football Championship Semi-FInal

CAPPAWHITE 1-7 :: 0-8 SEAN TREACY’S

Cappawhite set up an AIB Tipperary West Junior A Football championship final meeting with Emly when they edged out 2016 champions Sean Treacys in Annacarty on Saturday evening.

Paddy Julian’s goal on the ¾ mark proved the difference although Sean Treacys were left to rue a series of missed chances as Declan Costello rolled back the years between the posts for the Cappawhite men.

The sides were level twice in the opening five minutes. Darragh Kennedy opening the scoring for Sean Treacys before Jerry O’Neill pointed twice from play and free to put Cappawhite in the lead. Padraic O’Leary then levelled proceedings with a pointed free from the ground. Another Jerry O’Neill free edged Cappawhite in front again. Sean Treacys were looking far the livelier in attack threating goal on a number of occasions forcing Declan Costello into action as they cut their way through the Cappawhite defence. They also had a series of chances to open up a lead but kicked a series of poor wides. Sean Ryan who was a real threat going forward levelled proceedings on the sixteenth minute. Sean Treacys eventually found a rhythm outscoring Cappawhite 0-3 to 0-1 in the last nine minutes of the half. Padraic O’Leary and Patrick Carey from play while Michael O’Gorman added a point from a 45. Jerry O’Neill kept Cappawhite in touch with another pointed free. Sean Treacys ahead at the break 0-6 to 0-4.

Scores were hard to come by in the second half. Tom Treacy powered through to point after two minutes. Sean Treacys though continued to look as they could pull clear but struggled in front of the posts. Just as the third quarter was about to end Padraic O’Leary got their first point from a free. Eoghan Ryan then cut the deficit with another point. The game turned on its head a minute later. Paddy Julian ghosted in behind the defence to collect a high ball, turned and kicked into the far corner for the game’s only goal. Jerry O’Neill pointed a free with ten to play and suddenly there was a sense of urgency in Sean Treacys play. They attacked at every opportunity. Derek O’Toole hit the crossbar, Patrick Deegan saw his shot go across the face of goal. Sean Ryan cut the deficit to two points from a free with time still to play. Padraic O’Leary kicked a 45 in round the square, Patrick Carey looked as if he would goal but Declan Costello got a touch to deny him a goal. With that the final whistle blew with Cappawhite winning 1-7 to 0-8.

Cappawhite were best served by Declan Costello in goals, Eoghan Ryan and Thomas Costello in defence. Ross Dunne and Tom Treacy pressed hard at midfield while Paddy Julian was always a threat going forward. Jerry O’Neill was very accurate from place balls.

Best for Sean Treacys were Andy O’Brien, Sean Ryan was always a threat going forward while also dropping back to help out the defence. Padraic O’Leary was very good in possession while Michael O’Gorman proved a handful in the full forward line.

Cappawhite: Declan Costello, Cian Marnane, Cian Ryan, Thomas Coughlan, Eoghan Ryan (0-1), Thomas Costello, Donagh Heffernan, Ross Dunne, Tom Treacy (0-1), Cathal McCarthy, Patrick Julian (1-0), Gerard Ryan (P), Jerry O’Neill (0-5, (0-4f)), Eanna Heffernan

Subs Used: Sean Ryan, Fionn Brady, Davy Stapleton

Sean Treacys: Joey Nolan, Paul Ryan, Sean Hickey, Shane Stapleton, Donnacha O’Brien, Andy O’Brien, William Mackey, Sean Ryan (0-2, (0-1f)), Padraic O’Leary (0-3, (0-2f)), Darragh Kennedy (0-1), Patrick Carey (0-1), Aaron Ryan, Michael O’Gorman (0-1), Padriag Carey, Declan O’Toole

Subs Used: Damien Dunne, Patrick Deegan, Derek O’Toole, Kieran Devitt

Referee: Sean Bradshaw (KnockaMvilla Donaskeigh Kickhams).