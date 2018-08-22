Cashel family celebrate Morrissey brothers historic All Ireland final win with Limerick

There was great celebration for a Cashel family following Sunday's historic All Ireland final win by Limerick.

Brothers Tom and Dam Morrissey, such key members of John Kiely's team, have strong Tipperary roots.

They are sons of Donal and Mairead Morrissey – Donal hails from Farranamanagh, Cashel – and the win was celebrated by members of the Morrissey clan all over the area.

Donal Morrissey is one of eight children of the late Patrick and Hannah Morrissey. Both grandparents have a strong GAA background in hurling and camogie. Patrick Morrissey won nine West medals playing for Kickhams.

Brothers Tom and Dan Morrissey play their hurling with Ahane, club of the legendary Mick Mackey. They have worked really hard to reach this milestone, the ultimate dream of every young hurler.