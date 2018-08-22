Carrick-on-Suir tennis club’s new committee aims to increase membership over the next year

Castleview Lawn Tennis Club's new committee has made it his goal to increase membership numbers at the Club over the next year.

Sean Hegarty was elected President of the Club at the agm on Thursday, July 26.

The Club Committee also elected at the annual meeting includes: Captain Bridget O'Dwyer, Secretary Denis Murphy, Treasurer Penny Alvarez and Committee members: Laura Diffly, John McGrath, Matt Hegarty, Jacinta Ahearne-Murphy, Deirdre Gough, Frank Hurley, Willie Foley, Peter Baker and Frances Mullins.

Teresa Grace was the winner of the Member’s draw for free membership for the current year.

The new Committee expressed its sincere gratitude to the outgoing officers and committee for their outstanding hard work, perseverance and commitment to the development of the new courts and the upgrade of the grounds and premises, which the newly-elected President described as “excellent”.

In his first message to members, Seán Hegarty underscored the commitment of the new team to increase court utilisation and increase membership.

This is to be achieved by ensuring current members’ tennis playing needs are met, reaching out to former members and attracting new members both adults and juniors and from beginners to experienced players.

Prospective members can contact Castleview Lawn Tennis Club by emailing: info@castleviewltc.ie