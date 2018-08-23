Early second half burst sees Emly into West Tipp football final

West Tipperary Junior A Football Championship Semi-Final

EMLY 2-7 ARRAVALE ROVERS 1-5

Emly booked their place in the AIB Tipperary West Junior A Football championship final for the first time since 2015 with victory over Arravale Rovers in Lattin on Friday evening.

A strong start to the second half saw Emly hit 2-2 in the opening four minutes and ultimately put too much between the sides as Arravale Rovers struggled to find a way back.

The first half was a very low scoring affair as both sides struggled to find their shooting boots and a way through the opposition defence.

Both sides were creating some very good chances but but both were failing to make an impact.

Shane Carroll eventually opened the scoring in the twenty fourth minute and was immediately cancelled out by Andy Lacey at the other end.

Emly finished stronger with three unanswered points from James Purcell, Joey Lonergan and Conor Bourke (free) to lead 0-4 to 0-1 at half time.

A TEAM ON A MISSION

Emly came out as a team on a mission as the second half resumed.

They cut a hole through the Arravale defence as Joey Lonergan finished off a good attacking move to the net.

Adrian O’Donoghue and James Purcell pointed before Eoin Buckley added goal number two.

Pakie Bourke got Arravale’s second point just before the goal. Emly were now well in control leading by ten points.

Pakie Bourke added a second point from a placed ball before Stephen Quinn powered through to raise a green flag for Arravale.

Rovers though struggled to find a way through after this. Jack Hogan and Stephen Quinn pointed either side of a Shane Carroll point as Emly held out for a five point win 2-7 to 1-5.

Emly: Kevin McGrath, Declan Hennessy, Patrick McGrath, John Purcell, Sean McGrath, Donal Condon, Conor Phibbs, Adrian O’Donoghue (0-1), Christopher Hennessy, Conor Bourke (0-1f), Joey Lonergan (1-1), Shane Carroll (0-2), Robert McInery, James Purcell (0-2), Eoin Buckley (1-0)

Sub Used: Michael Burke, Paul O’Heaney, John Hennessy, James Condon

Arravale Rovers: Nicky Cummins, Michael Ryan, John Hayes, Richie Lohan, Stephen Spillane, Conor Leahy, Karl Lowry, Conal Donovan, Darren O’Dwyer, Fintan Ryan, Andy Lacey (0-1), Fergus Halligan, Killian Noonan, Pakie Bourke (0-2, (0-1f)), Stephen Quinn (1-1)

Subs Used: Ciaran Leahy, Jack Hogan (0-1), Cormac Roche, Jordan Doyle

Referee: Seanie Peters (Aherlow).