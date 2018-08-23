Inter-firms GAA starts soon - Can Boston Scientific win another All-Ireland title?

Tipperary Inter-Firm GAA Championship starts next month

The closing date for entering the Tipperary Inter-Firm GAA Championships is Friday August 31st. Every year there are very competitive and entertaining matches in Senior Hurling and Football and Junior Hurling and Football.

Amalgamations are encouraged where it's not possible for a workplace to enter a team on their own.

Last year Carey Glass from Nenagh went on to win the Munster Senior Hurling title and Boston Scientific from Clonmel went on to win the All-Ireland Junior Football title.

Anyone interested in taking part in the championships, which will begin in September, can contact Oliver Fitzpatrick, Secretary, Inter-Firm Central Council on 086-8455373 or e- mail oliverfitzpatrick@gmail.com for more information.