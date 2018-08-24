It's Family Fun Day at Fethard Rugby Club this Saturday - All welcome

Fethard Rugby Club will hold a barbecue and family fun day at the club grounds, Community Sportsfield, Killenaule Road, on Saturday, August 25. The day will have lots of entertainment including a barbecue and bouncy castles.

It will also provide a great opportunity to introduce young kids to the sport. Hopefully, we will also get some parents interested in the game and maybe take up the role of the coach.

The members are looking forward to a big turnout starting from 12 noon. For further information contact Tel: 086 0678874.