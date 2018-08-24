Fethard boys write themselves in South Tipp hurling history books

Fethard U12 hurling team made history on Monday, August 13, when they became the first Fethard team to win a South U12 Grade A Hurling title beating a gallant Carrick Swan 3-7 to 2-2 in the final played in Mullinahone.

There were stars all over the pitch with a ‘hells kitchen’ defence, flanked by super goalie Sam Coen, keeping Swans scoring threats at bay. Our midfield pairing dominated as did our forwards with every single player contributing to a famous victory. This is just reward for players and mentors’ tireless efforts and how fitting local stalwarts, Austy and Mary Godfrey, presented a cup they sponsored to our captain Oisin Ryan. It was also great to see Fethard legend Tony Newport in attendance.

The history making team was: Sam Coen, Gavin Neville, Noah O’Flynn, Andrew Connorton, Jack Davey(0-1), Mark Neville, Oisin Ryan (0-1), Liam Kiely(1-0), John Lacey(0-2), Danny Shelly(2-3), Charlie Walsh, Sami Laaksonen, Rory O’Mahoney and Daniel Barry.

PHOTO SHOWS THE MEN OF HISTORY!

South Champions, Fethard U12 A hurling team and mentors. Back row from left: Stephen O’Donnell, Liam Kiely, Andrew Connorton, Sami Laarksonen, Charlie Walsh, Noah O’Flynn, Rory O’Mahoney, John Lacey, Sean Kiely. Front from left: Tony Shelly, Mark Neville, Oisin Ryan (Captain), Gavin Neville, Sam Coen, Daniel Barry, Danny Shelly, Jack Davey and Eugene Purcell.