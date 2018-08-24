Tipperary name unchanged team for All-Ireland U-21 Hurling Final against Cork

Tipperary have named an unchanged team from the side that beat Galway in the semi-final for Sunday's All-Ireland U-21 Hurling Championship Final against Cork.

The game at Limerick's Gaelic Grounds starts at 5.30.

The team is

1. Barry Hogan - Kiladangan

2. Eoghan Connolly- Cashel King Cormacs

3. Brian McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

4. Killian O'Dwyer - Killenaule

5. Podge Campion - Drom-Inch

6. Robert Byrne - Portroe

7. Dillon Quirke - Clonoulty-Rossmore

8. Stephen Nolan -Drom-Inch

9. Ger Browne - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

10. Colin English (captain) - Fr. Sheehy's

11. Jerome Cahill - Kilruane MacDonaghs

12. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule

13. Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg

14. Mark Kehoe - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

15. Cian Darcy - Kilruane MacDonaghs

Substitutes -

16. Ciarán Barrett - Clonmel Óg

17. Conor Stakelum - Thurles Sarsfields

18. Lyndon Fairbrother - JK Brackens

19. Paddy Cadell - JK Brackens

20. David Gleeson - Ballinahinch

21. Dylan Walsh -Ballingarry

22. Craig Morgan - Kilruane MacDonaghs

23. Cian Flanagan - Newport

24. Ray McCormack - Borris-Ileigh