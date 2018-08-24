Tipperary name unchanged team for All-Ireland U-21 Hurling Final against Cork
Ger Browne is named at midfield on the Tipperary team to play Cork in Sunday's All-Ireland U-21 Hurling Championship Final in Limerick
Tipperary have named an unchanged team from the side that beat Galway in the semi-final for Sunday's All-Ireland U-21 Hurling Championship Final against Cork.
The game at Limerick's Gaelic Grounds starts at 5.30.
The team is
1. Barry Hogan - Kiladangan
2. Eoghan Connolly- Cashel King Cormacs
3. Brian McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
4. Killian O'Dwyer - Killenaule
5. Podge Campion - Drom-Inch
6. Robert Byrne - Portroe
7. Dillon Quirke - Clonoulty-Rossmore
8. Stephen Nolan -Drom-Inch
9. Ger Browne - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
10. Colin English (captain) - Fr. Sheehy's
11. Jerome Cahill - Kilruane MacDonaghs
12. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule
13. Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg
14. Mark Kehoe - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
15. Cian Darcy - Kilruane MacDonaghs
Substitutes -
16. Ciarán Barrett - Clonmel Óg
17. Conor Stakelum - Thurles Sarsfields
18. Lyndon Fairbrother - JK Brackens
19. Paddy Cadell - JK Brackens
20. David Gleeson - Ballinahinch
21. Dylan Walsh -Ballingarry
22. Craig Morgan - Kilruane MacDonaghs
23. Cian Flanagan - Newport
24. Ray McCormack - Borris-Ileigh
