Kilsheelan Kilcash top group with big win over Drom-Inch inTipperary SFC

Kilsheelan-Kilcash leapt to the summit of group one in the Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship thanks to a comfortable 24-point win, 4-19 to 1-4, over a disappointing Drom & Inch side at New Inn on Monday evening.

Loughmore-Castleiney beat JK Bracken’s with eight points to spare (1-16 to 2-5) on Monday and although both Loughmore-Castleiney and Kilsheelan-Kilcash both have four points the South men are top of the group by virtue of a +25 scoring difference (Loughmore-Castleiney +18). The sides are scheduled to meet one another with top spot on the line on Tuesday, September 4th at Leahy Park in Cashel (6.30pm). Hopefully, that contest will prove more entertaining than this outing.

Dáire Brennan, Eoghan Kelly, Paul Maher, Paul Denn, Adrian Walsh, Donnacha Lonergan and Seán Martin absolutely ran riot in this contest while Drom & Inch struggled to contain Kilsheelan-Kilcash. Indeed, the Mid men did not notch their first score until the last minute of the opening half.

Paul Maher and Adrian Walsh (two, one ’45) had points on the board before Seán Martin was fouled for a penalty which Adrian Walsh tucked away in the bottom left hand corner (1-3 to no-score after eleven minutes). Points from Paul Denn and Niall Walsh soon followed before Denn cracked home a superb three-pointer in the 19th minute.

There was a little encouragement for Drom & Inch in the 20th minute when David Butler found a post with a terrific effort, but Kilsheelan-Kilcash went about their business very smartly thereafter with points from Paul Maher (two) and Donnacha Lonergan (three) helping the South men toward a 2-10 to 0-1 interval lead. Paul Kennedy booted over Drom & Inch’s only point of the half in the 30th minute.

Inside the opening twelve minutes of the second half Kilsheelan-Kilcash added two more goals to their tally - those strikes arrived courtesy of Tadhg Lonergan and Adrian Walsh. Kilsheelan-Kilcash led 4-12 to 0-1 when an alert John Ryan pounced on a sloppy kick-out and plundered a goal for Drom & Inch in the 43rd minute.

Kilsheelan-Kilcash, however, settled back down to their patterns of play and helped themselves to five successive points before Jerome Ryan managed a response for Drom & Inch. During the closing minutes the sides traded points as this pedestrian contest ambled toward an inevitable conclusion.

Kilsheelan-Kilcash: John Smyth, David Corcoran, Kevin Larkin, Shane Egan, Eoin Kehoe, Conor Murphy, Eoghan Kelly, Dáire Brennan, Niall Walsh (0-1), Martin Gibbs, Paul Denn (1-2), Paul Maher (0-3), Adrian Walsh (2-3, 1-0 penalty, 0-1 ‘45s), Seán Martin (1-1), Donnacha Lonergan (0-5, 0-1 frees). Subs: (37th) Tadhg Lonergan (0-2) for Paul Maher, (42nd) James Geraghty (0-1) for Martin Gibbs, (44th) Darragh Kelly for Kevin Larkin, (47th) Kevin O’Donovan for Adrian Walsh, (52nd) Kian Quinn for John Smyth, (52nd) Michael Halpin (0-1) for Niall Walsh.

Drom & Inch: Shane Hassett, Michael Campion, Martin McGrath, Rory O’Dwyer, Aidan O’Meara, Michael Butler, Mathew Ryan, Eoin Collins, Paul Kennedy (0-2, 0-1 frees), Eamonn Buckley, Paul Connors, Michael Connors, David Butler, Jerome Ryan (0-1), John Ryan (1-0). Subs: (7th) Séamus Butler (0-1) for Michael Connors, (HT) Kevin Butler for David Butler, (40th) Brendan Larkin for Rory O’Dwyer.

Referee: David Grogan (Aherlow).