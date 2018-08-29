Cashel's Katie Morrissey is Irish Open Tennis U-18 Champion

Katie Morrissey, youngest daughter of John Joe and Susan Morrissey, Old Road, Cashel is this year’s U/18 Irish Junior Tennis Champion following her fantastic win in Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club, Dublin on August 24th last, at just 17 years of age.

Katie is a member of Larkspur Park Tennis Club in Cashel where she trains weekly with her coach Eamonn Morrissey who is also her brother. It was in Larkspur where she first was introduced to tennis by coach Sinead Dunne, who first gave her a love for the game.

The Irish Juniors held at Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club is the most prestigious tournament in junior tennis in Ireland. Seeded third in the tournament, Katie did not drop a set en route to the final and won the final on a score line of 7/5, 6/1 against her opponent, Ciara O'Toole, from Templeogue club in Dublin.

Katie was also the number 1 female player of the successful Munster interprovincial team which won the Under 18 event, for the first time since 1973. This was held in Claremorris Tennis Club, Mayo in mid August and was a massive ordeal for the province, whom for the first time in history won senior, U/14 and U/18 Interprovincial titles all in the same year.

Overall, Katie has had an unbelievably successful year in her prospering tennis career and hopes to continue working hard for the future. This has been a fantastic week for the wider Morrissey family as her cousins Dan and Tom Morrissey were part of the winning Limerick All Ireland Hurling team who brought the Liam McCarthy cup back to Limerick this year. Katie originates from a true sporting background. We hope to see Katie representing a wider base than just herself in the near future.