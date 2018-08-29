Caoimhe Perdue makes her mark with Irish Under 21 hockey team

Caoimhe Perdue from Cashel played in Stormont, Belfast recently as part of the U21 team who played England as part of a 3-match series which is part of their long-term preparations for next year’s Junior Euro Nations Championship in July.

Coach David Passmore selected 27 players for the series. Some of the Senior silver medal winners were in attendance at the first match.

Caoimhe also co-captained the Irish U18 team with Caitlin Sherin from Loreto, Foxrock at the European Championships in Santander in Spain in July. The u18 championships gives young players a platform where they can experience hockey at the highest European level.

Caoimhe has had a busy year, captaining the Munster U18's at the Inter-Provincial competition in Belfast last October where Munster came 2nd overall. Caoimhe plays her club hockey with Cork Harlequins who came second in the EYHL league.

The Irish U18 team had pre-tournament matches against England, France, Belgium, Wales and Scotland before heading to Santander. Ireland played in the A Championship and played Germany, England and Belarus in their group stages. Coming third in their group Ireland then played Spain and France.

Ireland came 6th overall in the tournament and retain their A status for next year.