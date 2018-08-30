Clogheen gets ready to salute Tipperary's U-21 hurling heroes

The village of Clogheen will be en fete this Sunday night, September 2, when the official homecoming for Tipperary’s All-Ireland-winning U-21 hurling team will be held at the GAA grounds.

The ceremonies are expected to get underway at 8.30pm.

Fr. Sheehy’s, Clogheen, is U-21 captain Colin English's club.

Speaking after last weekend’s great victory over Cork in the Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U-21 Hurling Championship Final in Limerick, he said “this means absolutely everything. Tipperary is an unbelievable hurling county and to see everyone out there today (celebrating), and to see young kids just going mad over the cup and to see adults break down in tears is just unbelievable.

"This is what Tipperary hurling people deserve. We're absolutely delighted, we couldn't be happier.

"We said it from the start of the year, the courage and the character in this team, you could never write us off.

“We were underdogs coming in, we were underdogs all year, and rightly so after we lost the Munster Final (against Cork).

"But the heart and desire in that team meant we weren't leaving it after us today".

Revealing their plan for what was a re-match of the Munster Final, the Fr. Sheehy's player said "we came out with a game plan to just tear into them from the start. There was no way we were letting them hurl, and build up a lead like they did in the Munster Final.

"We knew coming out of Cork (after the Munster Final) that we never got going. I suppose in essence the game was over after the first five minutes.

Above - Tipp's Eoghan Connolly is challenged by Cork's Declan Dalton at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, during the All-Ireland U-21 Hurling Championship Final.

“We never got hurling and we didn't justify the preparation and the potential that we had, but now we're absolutely delighted.

"The Munster Final couldn't be further from our minds now, to be honest!

"Coming off the field at half time we knew that Cork had come back into the game in a big way, and we had to go out and make a statement straight away at the start of the second half", said the captain, who had the first score of the second period.

With the U-21 grade scheduled to change to U-20 from next season, Tipp have written another chapter of hurling history- their ten U-21 All-Ireland titles include victories in the first year of the competition, in 1964, and the last, in 2018.