Clonmel's Ellie Mai Gartland wins another Irish boxing title

Ellie Mai Gartland won the final of the National Girls Senior Cadet Championship (Under 17) at the National Boxing Stadium in Dublin.

She convincingly beat Shelby Myers, Crumlin on a 4-1 decision in the final.

She defeated Molly Simmons, Carndonagh, Donegal in the semi-final and Kaylen Horan, Sliabh Luachra, Castleisland, Kerry, in the quarter-final.

Ellie has been outstanding in all her bouts this season on her way to picking up her third national title. She has remained unbeaten in 11 bouts, with four of those opponents being reigning or former Irish champions.

This is Ellie's second Irish title success in the space of three months, after she won the Girls Under 15 title in May, beating Niamh Fay, Swords in the final.

She has also won two international bouts in Sicily this season against Italian and French opponents at a Girls international tournament in June.

Ellie Mai's main goal this year is to represent her country at the European Senior Cadet championship in Anapa, Russia in October and she has put down a huge marker for selection on that Irish team with her latest fantastic performance.