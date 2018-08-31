Tipperary South and District League Fixtures

All the weekend soccer fixtures in the Tipperary South League

Cahir Park v Bansha Celtic will be a hotly contested Premier League local derby

Darragh Browne (Cashel Town) and John Darmody (Suirside) contest this aerial battle during last Sunday's League Division 2 clash which Cashel won by 3-0.

 

Saturday 1st, September

TSDL Youths League Division 1

Two Mile Borris v Clonmel Celtic, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer 

Peake Villa v Cahir Park, 2:30pm J Teehan 

Burncourt/Vee v Clonmel, 2:30pm G Ward  

TSDL Youths League Division 2

Mullinahone v Tipperary Town, 2:30pm P Ivors 

Bansha Celtic v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm M Jordan 

Kilsheelan United v Cashel Town, 2:30pm A Stafford 

 

Sunday, 2nd September

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Cahir Park v Bansha Celtic, 3pm P Ivors 

Old Bridge v Vee Rovers, 12pm M Duffy 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1

Two Mile Borris v Glengoole United, 12pm M Teehan 

St Michael’s v Rosegreen Rangers, 12pm T Ryan 

Wilderness Rovers v Peake Villa, 3pm J O’Dwyer 

Slieveardagh United v Cullen Lattin, 3pm M Coady 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2

Kilmanaghan United v Burncourt Celtic, 12pm G Ward 

Clonmel Town v Suirside, 3pm N Coughlan 

Ballyneale v Cashel Town, 3pm M Teehan 

Galbally United v Kilsheelan United, 3pm J Maguire  

Clonmel Credit Union Division  3

Mullinahone v Killenaule Rovers, 3pm T Keating 

Cashel Town v Killusty, 12pm M Jordan 

St Nicholas v Tipperary Town, 12pm J Lyons 

Kilsheelan United v Bansha Celtic, 12pm B O’Donoghue 

 