Tipperary South and District League Fixtures
All the weekend soccer fixtures in the Tipperary South League
Cahir Park v Bansha Celtic will be a hotly contested Premier League local derby
Darragh Browne (Cashel Town) and John Darmody (Suirside) contest this aerial battle during last Sunday's League Division 2 clash which Cashel won by 3-0.
Saturday 1st, September
TSDL Youths League Division 1
Two Mile Borris v Clonmel Celtic, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
Peake Villa v Cahir Park, 2:30pm J Teehan
Burncourt/Vee v Clonmel, 2:30pm G Ward
TSDL Youths League Division 2
Mullinahone v Tipperary Town, 2:30pm P Ivors
Bansha Celtic v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm M Jordan
Kilsheelan United v Cashel Town, 2:30pm A Stafford
Sunday, 2nd September
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Cahir Park v Bansha Celtic, 3pm P Ivors
Old Bridge v Vee Rovers, 12pm M Duffy
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Two Mile Borris v Glengoole United, 12pm M Teehan
St Michael’s v Rosegreen Rangers, 12pm T Ryan
Wilderness Rovers v Peake Villa, 3pm J O’Dwyer
Slieveardagh United v Cullen Lattin, 3pm M Coady
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Kilmanaghan United v Burncourt Celtic, 12pm G Ward
Clonmel Town v Suirside, 3pm N Coughlan
Ballyneale v Cashel Town, 3pm M Teehan
Galbally United v Kilsheelan United, 3pm J Maguire
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Mullinahone v Killenaule Rovers, 3pm T Keating
Cashel Town v Killusty, 12pm M Jordan
St Nicholas v Tipperary Town, 12pm J Lyons
Kilsheelan United v Bansha Celtic, 12pm B O’Donoghue
