County Tipperary GAA
All the weekend GAA fixtures in Tipp - County, South and West
Last round of senior hurling groups - some issues still to be decided
COUNTY TIPPERARY FIXTURES
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
Seamus O Riain Cup - Grp 2 Rd 3
Nenagh 13:00, Templederry Kenyons V Newport
Toomevara 15:00, Clonakenny V Silvermines
County IHC - Group 5 Round 3
Clonmel Sportsfield 16:00 Golden-Kilfeacle V Kilsheelan-Kilcash
County SHC - Group 1 Round 3
Templemore 17:00, Mullinahone V Nenagh Éire Óg
County SHC - Group 4 Round 3
Nenagh 17:00, Kildangan V Borris-Ileigh
County SHC - Group 2 Round 3
Templemore 18:30, Toomevara V Killenaule
County SHC - Group 4 Round 3
Dolla 18:30, Portroe V Loughmore-Castleiney
Seamus O Riain Cup - Grp 3 Rd 3
The Ragg 18:30, Moycarkey-Borris V Holycross/Ballycahill
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
County SHC - Group 2 Round 3
Dolla 12:00, Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Kilruane Mac Donaghs
Seamus O Riain Cup - Grp 1 Rd 3
Templetuohy 12:00 JK Brackens V Ballingarry
County IHC - Group 1 Round 3
Cappawhite 12:30, Ballinahinch V Lattin-Cullen
County IHC - Group 2 Round 3
Holycross 13:00, Cashel King Cormacs V Thurles Sarsfields
County SHC - Group 1 Round 3
Dolla 13:30, Roscrea V Clonoulty/Rossmore
County SHC - Group 3 Round 3
Holycross 18:30, Drom-Inch V Thurles Sarsfields
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
County SFC - Group 1 Round 3
Leahy Park Cashel 18:30, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Loughmore-Castleiney
SOUTH TIPPERARY FIXTURES
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
John Quirke Jewellers South Junior A Hurling Group 2 Round 5
Goatenbridge 18:30, Newcastle V Fr Sheehy’s. Referee: William Barrett (U)
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
Clonmel Oil South Minor B Hurling Championship Round 2
O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, 12:00 Killenaule V Mullinahone. Referee: Paddy Ivors (U)
Clonmel Oil South Junior B Hurling Championship Round 4
Monroe 18:30, St Mary's Clonmel V St Patrick's
Ballylooby 18:30, Cahir V Clerihan
Fethard GAA Park 18:30, Marlfield V Mullinahone
John Quirke Jewellers South junior A Hurling Group 1 Round 5
Cahir 12:00, Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Killenaule. Referee: Noel Cosgrave (U)
O'Sullivan Insurance South Minor A Hurling Championship Round 6
Clonmel Sportsfield 12:00, Moyle Rovers V Cahir. Ref: Philip Keane (U)
Cloneen 12:00, Grangemockler Ballyneale V Ballingarry. Referee: Sean Lonergan (U)
Ned Hall Park 12:00, St Mary's Clonmel V Carrick Swans. Referee: Keith Delahunty (U)
WEST TIPPERARY FIXTURES
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
West MHC Shield Group 1 Final
Sean Treacy Park 12:00, Eire Óg V Clonoulty or Lattin Gaels (ET). Referee: David Ryan
West MHC B Group 1 Final
Sean Treacy Park 13:30, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Rockwell/Rosegreen (ET) Referee: Sean O Halloran
West MHC A Final
Sean Treacy Park 15:00, Cappawhite Gaels V Cashel KC (ET) Referee: Fergal Horgan
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
West Junior Football B Round 7
Sean Treacy Park 18:30, Golden-K V Solohead. Referee: Paddy Russell
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
West U21 Hurling A Round 1
Kilcommon 18:45, Emly/Treacys V Clonoulty/R. Referee: Fergal Horgan
West U21 B Hurling Gr 1 Round 1
Sean Treacy Park 18:45, Arravale Rovers V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams. Referee: David Grogan
Golden 18:45, Golden-K V Lattin Cullen Gaels. Referee: John Mc Cormack
West U21 B Hurling Gr 2 Round 1
New Inn 18:45, Rockwell/Rosegreen V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill. Referee: Paddy Russell
Cappawhite 18:45, Cappawhite Gaels V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun. Referee: Richard O Connor
