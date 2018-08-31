County Tipperary GAA

All the weekend GAA fixtures in Tipp - County, South and West

Last round of senior hurling groups - some issues still to be decided

COUNTY TIPPERARY FIXTURES

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Seamus O Riain Cup - Grp 2 Rd 3

Nenagh 13:00, Templederry Kenyons V Newport

Toomevara 15:00, Clonakenny V Silvermines

County IHC - Group 5 Round 3

Clonmel Sportsfield 16:00 Golden-Kilfeacle V Kilsheelan-Kilcash

County SHC - Group 1 Round 3

Templemore 17:00, Mullinahone V Nenagh Éire Óg

County SHC - Group 4 Round 3

Nenagh 17:00, Kildangan V Borris-Ileigh

County SHC - Group 2 Round 3

Templemore 18:30, Toomevara V Killenaule

County SHC - Group 4 Round 3

Dolla 18:30, Portroe V Loughmore-Castleiney

Seamus O Riain Cup - Grp 3 Rd 3

The Ragg 18:30, Moycarkey-Borris V Holycross/Ballycahill

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

 County SHC  - Group 2 Round 3

Dolla 12:00, Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Kilruane Mac Donaghs

Seamus O Riain Cup - Grp 1 Rd 3

Templetuohy 12:00 JK Brackens V Ballingarry

County IHC - Group 1 Round 3

Cappawhite 12:30, Ballinahinch V Lattin-Cullen

County IHC - Group 2 Round 3

Holycross 13:00, Cashel King Cormacs V Thurles Sarsfields

County SHC - Group 1 Round 3

Dolla 13:30, Roscrea V Clonoulty/Rossmore

County SHC - Group 3 Round 3

Holycross 18:30, Drom-Inch V Thurles Sarsfields

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

County SFC - Group 1 Round 3

Leahy Park Cashel 18:30,  Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Loughmore-Castleiney

 

 

SOUTH TIPPERARY FIXTURES

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

John Quirke Jewellers South  Junior A Hurling  Group 2 Round 5

Goatenbridge 18:30, Newcastle V Fr Sheehy’s. Referee: William Barrett (U)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Clonmel Oil South  Minor B Hurling Championship  Round 2

O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, 12:00 Killenaule V Mullinahone. Referee: Paddy Ivors (U)

Clonmel Oil South  Junior B Hurling Championship  Round 4

Monroe 18:30, St Mary's Clonmel V St Patrick's

Ballylooby 18:30, Cahir V Clerihan

Fethard GAA Park 18:30, Marlfield V Mullinahone

John Quirke Jewellers South  junior A Hurling  Group 1 Round 5

Cahir 12:00, Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Killenaule. Referee: Noel Cosgrave (U)

O'Sullivan Insurance South  Minor A Hurling Championship  Round 6

Clonmel Sportsfield 12:00, Moyle Rovers V Cahir. Ref: Philip Keane (U)

Cloneen 12:00, Grangemockler Ballyneale V Ballingarry. Referee: Sean Lonergan (U)

Ned Hall Park 12:00, St Mary's Clonmel V Carrick Swans. Referee: Keith Delahunty (U)

 

 

WEST TIPPERARY FIXTURES

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

West MHC Shield Group 1 Final

Sean Treacy Park 12:00, Eire Óg  V Clonoulty or Lattin Gaels  (ET). Referee: David Ryan

West MHC B Group 1 Final

Sean Treacy Park 13:30, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Rockwell/Rosegreen (ET) Referee: Sean O Halloran

West MHC A Final

Sean Treacy Park 15:00, Cappawhite Gaels V Cashel KC (ET) Referee: Fergal Horgan

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

West Junior Football B Round 7

Sean Treacy Park 18:30, Golden-K V Solohead. Referee: Paddy Russell

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

West U21 Hurling A Round 1

Kilcommon 18:45, Emly/Treacys V Clonoulty/R. Referee: Fergal Horgan

West  U21 B Hurling Gr 1 Round 1

Sean Treacy Park 18:45, Arravale Rovers V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams. Referee: David Grogan

Golden 18:45, Golden-K V Lattin Cullen Gaels. Referee: John Mc Cormack

West  U21 B Hurling Gr 2 Round 1

New Inn 18:45, Rockwell/Rosegreen V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill. Referee: Paddy Russell

Cappawhite 18:45, Cappawhite Gaels V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun. Referee: Richard O Connor

 