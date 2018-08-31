Josh O'Brien hits hat-trick as Sologhead start in style against Bansha Celtic

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 3

Bansha Celtic 0 – 3 St Nicholas

Bansha Celtic’s second string started the brighter and created three or four good chances early on, but it was the visitors who scored first just before the half hour mark when a misplaced clearance from a defender left in Josh O’Brien who put his shot over the keeper.

The Saints from then on had the better of the chances and started to look the more likely to score and they did again in the 60th minute when a cross found Josh O’Brien, who scored with a free header from six yards out.

The game was over twelve minutes from time when Josh O'Brien completed his hat trick with a low shot from the edge of the area that found the left hand corner of the net to complete a great opening day for the Solohead side in Bansha.

Killusty 0 – 2 Mullinahone

This game went right to the wire before the points were settled by two late goals from Mullinahone’s Laslett brothers.

The visitors had the better chances throughout the game and even missed a penalty midway through the first half. But it looked like the game was going to be a scoreless draw before Ashley Laslett finally got a goal two minutes from time.

Killusty tried to force an even later equaliser, but in doing so left themselves wide open at the back and probably didn’t deserve to be hit for a second goal when Wayne Laslett got his sides second deep into added time.

Cahir Park 6 – 0 Kilsheelan United

Cahir Park welcomed Kilsheelan’s second to the Park on Sunday last and put down a promotion marker when they scored a very comprehensive win against a side just starting out in their football journey.

Cahir controlled the game from the start and took the lead after 14 minutes when Darragh Conway finished from close range following a good save by the keeper.

They then doubled that advantage five minutes later when James English scored from 15 yards out. That was all the scoring in the first half but the second continued to be dominated by the home side before they added to the scoreline in the 70th minute when Paddy Whack O’Donnell curled past the United keeper from just 12 yards out.

This opened the floodgates for the home side and they added three more goals in final 15 minutes through Jonas Kerr, Kevin Murray and a second by O’Donnell.