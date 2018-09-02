Clonmel Commercials Ladies Footballers are hosting a fashion show

Clonmel Commercials Ladies Football Club is holding a fashion show at the Clonmel Park Hotel at 8pm on Friday September 7.

The fashion show was originally scheduled for March 2 last but was postponed because of Storm Emma, when heavy snow fell across the country.

Clonmel Commercials Ladies Football Club caters for girls and women playing Gaelic football from U-6s right through to Senior.

The fashion show will raise vital funds for the club for affiliation fees, gear and equipment.

It promises to be a great night, as the models come from within the club from the underage teams, senior teams, Commercials mens teams, coaches, parents and grandparents.

There will also be music from the Smith family and Irish dancing at the interval.

The finale is a spectacular display of the Junk Kouture outfits designed by last year's TY students, including those designed by some of the club's own players, one of which was awarded 2018 Southern Regional Winner.

Tickets costing €10 are available from committee members.

Tickets purchased for March 2, the original date for the fashion show, are still valid.