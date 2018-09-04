Early season woes continue for Old Bridge as Thomas Vaughan goal wins it for Vee Rovers

Clonmel Credit Union Premier Division

OLD BRIDGE 0-1 VEE ROVERS

Many people would have cast this tie as a potential relegation six pointer prior to the start of the season, and the home side were certainly desperate for points after suffering two early defeats.

By the end of the game it was promoted side Vee Rovers who continued their unbeaten start to the season and who showed that they are in no mood for any quick return to the lower leagues

It was a tightly contested game with both sides finding it hard to establish any kind of rhythm. That might have been different had the visitors been able to capitalise on a mistake by the home keeper in the eight minute, but the final shot went agonisingly wide.

The Bridge had their best chance just after the half hour mark when Gary Madigan found room in front of goal but when the visiting keeper spilled Madigan’s effort there was no one on hand to apply the finishing touch.

Ten minutes into the second period the deadlock was finally broken after a poor clearance by the home side was returned back into the area and Thomas Vaughan fired a shot past the home keeper.

Eoin Leahy had a half chance to equalise late on but he couldn’t find the net and at the end it was the visitor that took the spoils to the delight of their supporters.