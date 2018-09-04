Tipperary showjumper Greg Broderick is National Champion for the third time

Greg Broderick Olympic Showjumper, from Thurles, County Tipperary is the National Showjuming Champion for the third time. This is his second year in a row to win the coveted title.

On Sunday last Greg beat over 100 competitors over the league and he did it with a different horse this year when “Duco” managed to win again even with taking three weeks out to compete at a show in Belgium.

Greg has a busy few months ahead where he and his students will compete in Lanaken Belgium, Cavan Ireland, Villamoura Portugal and then two weeks at a show in Seville Spain.

Please see short clip on Greg and becoming National Showjumping Champion

https://www.facebook.com/118753598219654/videos/2187840384822219/UzpfSTE4MDc2MTI3NTQzODEwMzoxMDE5OTY0NjU0ODUxMDkw/