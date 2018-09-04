Loughmore win easily but game marred by bad injury to Kilsheelan player

County Tipperary Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 3

LOUGHMORE/CASTLEINEY 2-12 KILSHEELAN/KILCASH 0-7

In the top of the group clash this evening at Cashel between unbeaten sides Loughmore/Castleiney and Kilsheelan/Kilcash it was the Mid Tipp side who emerged easy 11 points victors in the end.

With both sides already through to the last eight, this game was played early to facilitate the Midmen who will face Thurles Sarsfields in their divisional hurling final on Sunday next. And Loughmore will be glad to have come through tonight’s contest easily and unscathed.

The exact opposite was the case for the South Tipp team. Already without the influential county pairing of Bill Maher and Evan Comerford through injury, things went from bad to worse for Kilsheelan with a lengthened injury list by game’s end. The contest was marred by a serious first half shoulder injury to Sean Martin when Loughmore’s Noel McGrath came down hard and heavy on the Kilsheelan youngster leaving him grimacing in agony on the ground. After Sean Martin was initially helped to the sideline the game resumed, but strangely the urgency of the situation was relayed to match referee Paddy Russell by a doctor in attendance and the game was held up further while the Kilsheelan player was attended to and finally removed to hospital from the pitchside.

It was a situation that greatly annoyed the Kilsheelan management team who were already agitated by the circumstances of the injury.

And before half-time came the Kilsheelan corner-back Kevin Larkin was also carried off the field after falling heavily when contesting a high ball with Aidan Grath. Already understrength, these latest setbacks will do absolutely nothing for Kilsheelan side’s prospects for the remainder of this campaign.

But they started well tonight and had the first two points on the board through Mark Kehoe and Brendan Martin within three minutes before the experience Loughmore settled and level matters by the 12th minute with points from Eamon Connolly and Conor Ryan, the latter a possible goal chance if more composure was forthcoming.

The Martin brothers, Brendan and Sean, combined in a flowing move before Sean, who was showing very well up to the time of his injury, fisted Kilsheelan back in front in the 18th minute.

However, from the kick-out Loughmore through the middle and in a one-two between Liam Treacy and Joseph Nyland, Nyland got on the end of the move to blast to the net for the lead for Declan Laffan’s side.

A high effort for a point by Brendan Martin just inched inside the top of the upright to pull the lead back to 1-2 to 0-4 after 20 minutes but Kilsheelan wouldn’t score again in a 41 minute first half (and indeed another eight of the second half).

After the hold up for Sean Martin’s injury, Loughmore began to control the middle of the park with Liam Treacy, John McGrath and Noel McGrath showing prominently. From there to the break they scored three unanswered points from John McGrath, Aidan McGrath and Eoin Ryan, the last point a length of the field effort involving Noel McGrath, Joseph Hennessy, Liam and Treacy before Ryan kicked from out on the left side for a 1-5 to 0-4 lead at the interval.

Inside a minute of the resumption John Smyth in the Kilsheelan goal was forced to make a full length save from Loughmore captain John Meagher, before they did stretch the lead in the 33rd minute with another Noel McGrath effort.

Kilsheelan’s best player on the night, Mark Kehoe, had a fine solo point eight minutes after the restart as his side were finding it increasingly difficult to cope with the stronger and faster moving Loughmore lads.

A nice crossfield pass from Liam Treacy found its way to John McGrath who pointed in the 40th as Loughmore began to wear down a tiring opposition. And then midway through the half they should have had a goal when Eamonn Connolly somehow palmed over when it looked easier to goal. And when John McGrath again pointed from 40 metres out to make it 1-9 to 0-5 it seemed a lost cause for Adrian Walsh’s charges.

And soon afterwards it was then when Loughmore banged in their second goal. And once again it was Joseph Nyland, combining as he had in the first half with Liam Treacy, before soloing 40 metres to give John Smyth no chance once again.

Thereafter is was a case of playing down the clock with both sides kicking a pair of points apiece over the last seven minutes.

Eoghan Kelly finished a good move with a deserved point for Kilsheelan after Donnacha Lonergan and Eoin Kehoe created the chance.

Likewise Conor Ryan, for a hard-working effort, was rewarded with a white flag for Loughmore three minutes from time.

Brendan Martin (K) and finally Eamon Connolly (L) completed the scoring with Loughmore finishing 2-12 to 0-7 to the good and the honour of table toppers. There will be harder days ahead for them before the championship is over though.

Teams and scorers to follow