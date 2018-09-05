Tipp hurlers will open 2019 National League campaign against Clare, while the footballers will face Meath
Tipperary hurling captain Padraic Maher
In the provisional Allianz National League fixtures for 2019 that have been announced, the Tipperary hurlers play Clare in their opening game, while the Tipp footballers will begin their campaign with an away fixture, against Meath.
The fixtures, which are subject to change, are as follows –
Allianz National Hurling League Division 1A –
Saturday January 26 – Tipperary v. Clare at 7pm
Saturday February 2 – Limerick v. Tipperary at 7pm
Sunday February 17 – Wexford v. Tipperary at 2pm
Sunday February 24 – Tipperary v. Kilkenny at 2pm
Sunday March 3 – Cork v. Tipperary at 2pm
It’s anticipated that the National Hurling League Final will be played on Saturday March 24.
Above - Tipperary football captain Robbie Kiely
Allianz National Football League Division 2 –
Sunday January 27 – Meath v. Tipperary at 2pm
Sunday February 3 – Tipperary v. Fermanagh at 2pm
Sunday February 10 – Tipperary v. Donegal at 2pm
Sunday February 24 – Armagh v. Tipperary at 2pm
Saturday March 2 – Tipperary v. Cork at 7pm
Saturday March 16 – Kildare v. Tipperary at 2pm
Sunday March 24 – Tipperary v. Clare at 2pm
