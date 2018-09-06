County Tipperary 10 Mile Road titles at stake - Stuart Moloney and Madeleine Loughnane defending champions

The curtain comes down on a very successful County Road Championship season this Sunday with the County 10 Mile Senior and Master Road Championships, starting in Moyglass at 12 noon. This is the first time that these Championships are been held in Moyglass, so a new route and a new Challenge for all our athletes.

Eligibility for this event is that athletes must be twenty years of age. There will also be Master categories from over 35 to over 65 for both men and Women. There will be team awards with A and B Section in both the men’s and Women’s competition, ideal opportunity for all County athletes getting ready for the upcoming Dublin City Marathon in October to try out their marathon pace over an officially marked route.

As regards contenders for the County 10 Mile title, athletes that spring to mind include William Stephens of Coolquill AC who recently won the Moycarkey Coolcroo 10k convincingly, Joey Feery of Clonmel AC, Gareth McGlinchey of Dundrum AC and Aaron O Donnell of Carrick on Suir AC.

Last year’s event was won by Stuart Moloney of Mooreabbey Milers with John Treacy of Thurles Crokes 2nd and William Stephens of Coolquill AC 3rd.

In the team event Clubs like Clonmel, Thurles Crokes, Dundrum, Carrick on Suir and Templemore will have a major say.

In the Women’s race Linda Grogan of Dundrum AC is running very well at present as she was a very convincing winner in the Boston Scientific Half Marathon recently. Madeleine Loughnane of Thurles Crokes is the defending champion and she too is running very well at present and when you include Aine Roche of Clonmel, who is running on home ground, we should have a great race.

In the team event, Clubs like Dundrum, Thurles Crokes and Clonmel will have a major say in the destination of the awards.

CROSS COUNTRY FIXTURES ANNOUNCED

7th October – Co Novice Cross Country Championships – The Turnpike

14th October - Co Intermediate Cross-Country Championship – Moyglass

21st October - Munster Novice Cross Country Championships – Beaufort, Co Kerry

4th November - Co Junior and Novice B Cross Country Championships – Moyne

11th November - Munster Senior Cross-Country Championships – Waterford venue

18th November - Munster Master Cross Country Championships – Clarecastle Co Clare

25th November – The National Senior and Junior Cross-Country Championship – Abbotstown, Co Dublin

2nd December – Munster Intermediate Cross-Country Championships – Riverstick, Co Cork

9th December – County under 23 and Masters Cross Country Championships – Thurles Crokes complex at 12 noon.

16th December – National Novice Cross Country Championships – venue tbc

6th January 2019 – County Senior Cross Country Championships - Galbally