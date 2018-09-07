Places in the Tipperary County Senior Football Championship quarter-finals up for grabs

Following last weekend's club hurling action, the focus this weekend switches to football, with several games listed for the Tipperary Water County Senior and Intermediate Championships.

However two games scheduled for the Senior championship won't now take place.

County champions Clonmel Commercials have been given a walkover by Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill, who are pointless at the foot of Group 4 after the opening two games; while Drom/Inch have conceded in their game against JK Brackens.

Both of those sides lost their opening two games in a group that's headed by Loughmore-Castleiney on six points, with Kilsheelan/Kilcash on four.

Loughmore and Kilsheelan met in Leahy Park, Cashel, on Tuesday night

https://www.nationalist.ie/news/sport/333800/loughmore-win-easily-but-game-marred-by-bad-injury-to-kilsheelan-player.html

With two wins from their opening games against Ardfinnan and Aherlow Gaels, Commercials have already qualified for the quarter-finals.

The big question is who will join them in the last eight from Group 4.

Ardfinnan v Aherlow Gaels

That question will be answered on Sunday evening, after Ardfinnan and Aherlow Gaels, who are each on two points, meet in a crunch clash at Leahy Park, Cashel at 3.30.

Ardfinnan suffered a heavy defeat by Commercials in the opening round back in April.

But the recruitment of John Evans as manager has revived their fortunes and they had a tonic win over Eire Og Annacarty in the last round, thanks to fine performances by Billy Hewitt, Daniel O'Regan, Gavin Whelan, Michael Goonan and Gerry Cronin.

Aherlow Gaels, who have a superior scoring difference to Ardfinnan (minus 4 to minus 22), proved awkward enough opponents for Commercials in the last round.

They will be looking for big performances from Mark Russell, Barry Grogan (pictured above, left), Laurence Coskeran and Kevin Franks as they hope to secure a place in the knockout stages.

Arravale Rovers v Upperchurch/ Drombane

There's another important game in Dundrum at 6pm on Saturday evening, where Arravale Rovers and Upperchurch-Drombane will be in opposition in Group 2.

Both teams are locked on two points each, behind leaders Moyle Rovers, with the winners to advance to the quarter-finals.

Moyle Rovers, meanwhile, who are already through to the last eight, play Galtee Rovers, who are bottom of the table, in Ardfinnan at 6pm on Saturday evening.

Group 3 table toppers Ballyporeen and Killenaule will meet in Cahir at 5.30 on Saturday evening.

Cahir and Kiladangan, who are both propping up the same group, will face each other in Holycross at 6pm on Sunday evening.