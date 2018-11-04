Mullinahone lose Tipperary senior hurling top status as relegation drops them out of Dan Breen contention

Twenty four hours the C J Kickham club in Mullinahone will want to forget in a hurry.

On Saturday their junior hurlers suffered a heavy defeat in the county junior B hurling final and today at Holycross they surrendered their roinn 1 status in the county senior hurling championship losing out by three points to Portroe in the relegation play-off, 0-21 to 0-18.

It is little consolation to them at this stage that this was a game they could have won had they taken their chances. Nor does it makes things any better to speculate how they would have fared if they had county panellist Sean Curran available.

The bottom line is that Mullinahone will compete in the Seamus O Riain Cup senior hurling championship roinn 2 next year as they battle to regain their premier status.

And the indications are that they will have work to do to succeed at that level also with an injection of young blood badly needed to support the efforts of the old guard who have given such outstanding service to the club over the past number of years.

There was little between the sides at any stage in this well-contested encounter and both gave it everything. Mullinahone got off to a great start and were five points to one ahead after eleven minutes as Portroe struggled to get going. Four Eoin Kelly frees made the bulk of the Mullinahone tally with Colin Shelly, Michael Dunne and Alan Walsh also on the scoresheet.

But Portroe did get going and they had four unanswered points in six minutes to be only one adrift after 23 minutes. And that’s how it stayed to half-time when Mullinahone went in with a slight advantage, 0-9 to 0-8.

As they did at the start, Mullinahone had the better of things in the third quarter as they extended their advantage to two points, 0-15 to 0-13 but Portroe levelled before Enda Keane nudged Mullinahone ahead with a sweet point in the 49th minute.

Anybody’s game – but then Portroe struck a rich vein and Kevin O Halloran(2), JohnSheedy and Aidan Willis swept over points in a five minute spell to put them three clear with three minutes to play. The ball was now very definitely in the North side’s court but Mullinahone were not quitting.

Mullinahone had former county fullback Paul Curran now operating in attack as they sought a levelling goal. Eoin Kelly opted for a point off a 59th minute free which Mark Gennery cancelled a minute later. In injury time Colin Shelly pointed for Mullianhone but Kevin O Halloran negatived that in the 63rd minute as Portroe stoutly defended their three points advantage to the last.

Relief was probably the most immediate emotion in the Portroe camp. They have had a difficult year but they came through in the finish and the challenge facing them now is to ensure they dont find themselves in such a precarious position again.

They surely have the talent to compete with the best and in this encounter the excellence of Robert Byrne, Kevin O Halloran, Michael Breen, Ruadhan Mulrooney, Michael Creamer and Mark Gennery was crucial but the tipping point in their favour was the free-taking of John Sheedy which carried the day for them.

Mullinahone now face into O Riain Cup competition next term and while they will fancy their chances of coming through successfully their big difficulty is that they rely too heavily on Eoin Kelly’s free-taking for their scores. The absence of countyman Sean Curran was sorely felt and indeed might well have meant the difference between winning and losing but Colin Shelley, Eoin Fennelly, Enda Keane, Luke Mullally, Jack Shelley and the Currans gave it everything.

Scorers for Portroe – J Sheedy(0-10, 8fs), K O Halloran, R Mulrooney(0-3 each), A Willis(0-2), M Gennery(0-2 ), R Byrne,(0-1);

Mullinahone scorers – E Kelly(0-10,10fs), C Shelley(0-3), P Kelly, M Dunne, G Horan, E Keane, A Walshe(0-1 each);

Portroe – Darren Gleeson; Michael Breen, Colm Gleeson, Cormac Keating; Michael Creamer, Robert Byrne, Jimmy Creamer; Kevin O Halloran, Paddy O Flaherty; Ruadhan Mulrooney, Mark Gennery, James Ryan; John Sheedy, Aidan Willis, Anthony Bourke; Sub – Kyle Creamer for Bourke(56 mins);

Mullinahone -Kevin Bolger; Eoin Fennelly, Paul Curran, Luke Mullally; Enda Keane, Niall Curran, Alan Curran; Jack Shelley, Colin Shelley; Graham Horan, A J Cronin Paul Kelly; Michael Dunne, Eoin Kelly, Alan Walshe; Sub – Kevin Walzer for Cronin(47 mins);

Ref- Seamus Delaney, J K Brackens;