Tipperary man takes top honours in home town Ras Tailteann finish

There was a hometown celebration in Tipperary town yesterday, Monday, when a local man took one of the top honours in the Ras Tailteann.

Tipp Town's Simon Ryan crossed the finish line on stage 2 of this year's Ras in fourth place overall but first of the 'county' riders.

Tipp Town's Simon Ryan (far right in yellow and red) crosses the finish line on Main Street, Tipp Town.

Simon is an amateur rider ('county' rider) with Cork-based Strata 3-VeloRevolution. He secured one of the best results of his career in his home town at the end of the 148-kilometre stage.

The 26-year-old said that his experience of the some of the narrow roads raced proved crucial, especially in the rainy conditions on Monday.

The slippery roads caused a lot of difficulty for some riders - click here to see this lucky lad who nearly cycled through the front window of Dave Mc's Menswear!