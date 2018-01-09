Cinderella's search for her slipper in Cashel!

Halla na Féile is a hive of activity this week as excitement builds for Cashel Pantomime Society’s production of ‘Cinderella’.

Rehearsals are underway and the cast is gearing up for Cashel Panto’s production of the classic folk tale. With a mixture of familiar and new faces, this promises to be an exciting show for all age groups, featuring a great band playing excellent musical scores.

Will Cinderella finally marry the Prince and escape the clutches of her evil stepsisters and stepmother? Come along and enjoy what will surely be a great opening night of fun, comedy, romance and excitement.

Evening shows begin tonight, Wednesday, January 10, and will also be staged Thursday 11th and Sunday 14th, starting at 8pm. Entry is €15 for adults, and €10 for children, with concessions on the opening Wednesday night at €10 for adults and €8 for children.

Matinees will be held on Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. €10 adults, €8 children.

This year’s leading lady is Nicole Kennedy, playing Cinderella, while introducing Shane O’Donovan who will be Prince Charming. Shane is no stranger to the stage having starred in Tipperary Musical Society Productions.

Niamh Browne is this year’s ‘Baroness Stoney Broke’, Cinderella’s Wicked Stepmother who will do everything in her power to stop Cinderella from meeting her Prince Charming.

King and Queen are Martin Lynch and Joan Kennedy. This is Martin’s stage debut and he has taken to acting like a duck to water, and Joan is no stranger to the stage and we are delighted to have her with us this year.

“The Ugly Sisters” will be played by Ken Whelan and Liam Ó Mhaoldhomhnaigh, as Salmonella & Influenza!

Esmeralda - The Fairy Godmother - is played by the charismatic Lorraine Cormack, and meet Daniel Bowes’ “Dandini” the fun-loving sidekick to Prince Charming. He is on a mission to find a woman for the Prince, but he may find one or two women for himself along the way!