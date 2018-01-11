Walkers enjoy stunning views

Chilly, winter weather has not deterred our local intrepid hill walkers!

On Sunday, January 7, the 'A' walk led by Willie Fahey enjoyed a high mountain walk in the Knockmealdowns. The group of 12 suitably dressed for the season. It was a glorious day for walking and lunch was had in sunshine with beautiful views into Waterford, Cork and Limerick.

A group of 12 walkers enjoyed a circuit of the eastern Galtees on a ‘C’ walk led by Eddie Morrissey. The group headed out from the edge of Ballydrehid Wood, overlooking Cahir, and completed a four hour circuit around Slieveanard.

The group had lunch in glorious sunshine on the north eastern peak of Slieveanard (449m) and enjoyed panoramic views of the Galtees, Knockmealdowns, Comeraghs, Slievenamon and much more. The New Year resolutions were suspended temporarily as some of the group enjoyed a few guilt free ‘Roses’ and indeed some ‘Celebrations’ for dessert. The downhill return trip was a ‘barrel’ of fun as the group returned to the cars with the sun setting behind the Galtees and on a very pleasant start to the new walking year.

This coming Sunday (January 14), A and B walks leave from opposite the fire station in Cashel at 11am. There is also a ramble leaving Slievenamon road carpark Thurles at 10am.

New walkers are welcome to come along, so, for a healthy, sociable and enjoyable activity, feel free to join us in Thurles at 10am or Cashel at 11am. Just bring boots, suitable clothes and a packed lunch. A change of clothes and particularly footwear for after the walk is also strongly advised.

The full programme of walks is now www.midtipphillwalkers.ie For further information, visit the website or Facebook or call Willie Fahey at (087) 222 8062.