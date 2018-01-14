Are you smarter than your neighbours?

Test your knowledge against your friends and neighbours at the Rosegreen Annual Family Table Quiz!

This fun quiz is taking place on Saturday, January 20, starting at 8.30pm in the Community Hall.

Team of four costs €20. Fun night - bring your children - bring your own refreshments - complimentary tea/ coffee/ sandwiches will be served.

Make up a team with your neighbours/ friends - Townsland v Townsland, Neighbour v Neighbour - Start 2018 with fun and meet the neighbours!