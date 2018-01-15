Tipperary writer Roseanna Purcell stages play at The Source

An actor and writer from Littleton, Tipperary is preparing to stage her first full-length play at The Source Arts Centre, Thurles this Friday, January 19th.

'Test Copy', by Roseanna Purcell, is directed by Pat Kiernan, the artistic director of the theatre development centre Corcadorca, who were the first company to produce and direct ‘Disco Pigs’, one of the first plays from Enda Walsh, who is now internationally-acclaimed, and in which Cillian Murphy starred.

It was commissioned by Nenagh Arts Centre, with the kind support of Tipperary County Council after the artistic director saw a twenty-minute work-in-progress of the piece in Cork.

The play has already been performed at Nenagh Arts Centre, The New Theatre Dublin and The Clonmel Junction Festival, all to great success, with plans to tour further later in the year.

'Test Copy' is a fictional black comedy set in the fictional town of Slievemore, Tipperary that examines peer pressure, violence in young women and the extremes to which young people will go for attention.

Roseanna says she was inspired to write the piece by the fact that Ireland has the highest teen female suicide rate in Europe. 'Test Copy' examines the cry for help from someone who is already so beneath the radar.

"It is full of heart, humour and home-hitting truths", she says.

"It's a piece where observation meets imagination in dealing with some very real challenges in our society and culture".

The show contains strong language and sexual content and is only suitable for ages 15-plus.

Booking is at www.thesourceartscentre.ie or ring 0504-90204.