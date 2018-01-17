Fresh Film Festival: Is Ireland's Young Filmmaker of the year from Tipperary?

Is Ireland's Young Filmmaker of the year from Tipperary?

The Fresh Film Festival is looking for entries ahead of the 2018 deadline on January 26. Young Tipperary filmmakers can take this opportunity to get their work out onto a national platform.

The Fresh Film Festival encourages young people to make films by hosting this annual film festival for young people and presenting Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards.

The festival provides an opportunity for these young filmmakers to see their work on the big screen and to compete for the title of Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year and to win up to €1000 towards their next film.

The festival takes place in Limerick from March 20 - 25 and is open to young people from 7-18 years of age.

Now in its 22nd year, Fresh Film Festival encourages young people from Ireland and overseas, aged 7 to 18 years, to create, exhibit and share films.

All films submitted are also considered for a range of Specialist Awards including the Radharc Trust Award for documentaries, the Boulder Media Animation Award, the RTE 60 Second Short Film Award, the TG4 Film in the Irish Language award and the RTE Factual Award, in addition to the International and Audience awards.

The Festival has Junior, Senior and International categories for individual and group projects.

Young filmmakers can enter as independents, as part of their school or in a group.

Films must be original and can be up to 15 minutes duration for Seniors or 10 minutes duration for Juniors.

Senior films will be screened at one of the Regional Heats, which take place in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick during February and early March.

The Senior and Junior finalists’ work will be screened during Fresh Film Festival 2018 from March 20 - 25 in Limerick. The awards will be announced on Tuesday, March 20 and Wednesday, March 21.

Fresh Film Festival runs a number of initiatives throughout the year, including a Hothouse programme designed to bring young people together to share their film experiences and create new work, it also distributes Irish films made by young people to festivals all over the world and has devised film programmes for the classroom.

Jayne Foyle is the Fresh Film Festival Director and Founder.

“There seems to be a real buzz around filmmaking in Ireland at the moment from the homegrown acting talent like Saoirse Ronan, to groundbreaking animation studios, right up to huge Hollywood franchises like Star Wars.

"Now Limerick film is being put on a world stage with the news that the American cable television channel SYFY has confirmed a series order for George RR Martin’s ‘Nightflyers’, which will be shot at our own Troy Studios in Castletroy.

"It has never been easier to make high-quality films with minimal budgets so anyone can be a filmmaker. We want to give the young people of Ireland a chance to be seen and heard.

"The Fresh Film Festival provides a platform for a diverse range of young filmmakers, to bring their talents into focus and project their imagination onto the big screen. We’ve already received a huge number of entries, so this is our final call out to any young filmmakers out there. You never know who might discover you!”

The full festival programme will be available shortly. Further details and applications forms can be found at www.freshfilmfestival.net.

Watch 'The Life of Young Pablo' one of the Fresh Film Festival Films below.

See a full list of films from young people here.