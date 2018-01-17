Fundraiser for New Inn & Rosegreen Baskeball Club

New Inn/ Rosegreen Baskbetball Club is holding its annual fundraising table quiz in Barron's Pub, New Inn on Friday, January 26, at 8.30pm.

€30 for table of four. All are welcome especially the support of parents and local clubs would be very much appreciated as this will be our main fundraiser for the year. For further information or to book a table please call 087 1270730.

Coaching continues each Tuesday night in Rockwell College Sports Hall. 7 – 10 years old from 7pm – 8pm, 10 years and older from 8pm – 9pm.