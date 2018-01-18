Party time for Cashel Senior Citizens

Cashel Lions Club hold their annual party for senior citizens on Sunday, January 28, at 1.30pm.

The event takes place in Halla na Feile and all senior citizens in Cashel and district are welcome to come along.

Invitations have been distributed and where a determined effort is made to get invitations to all eligible persons, this isn’t always possible.

The Lions wish any eligible person who hasn’t received an invitation to come along in any case. For queries contact Paddy Downey 0872460308.