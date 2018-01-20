Cashel, Golden, Tipperary Anglers AGM

The annual general meeting of the Cashel, Golden and Tipperary Anglers Association takes place this Friday, January 19, at 8pm.

The meeting is taking place in the Spafield Resource Centre, Cashel, and all members are invited to attend.

The club would like to take this opportunity to wish all our members a safe and enjoyable season that begins on St. Patrick's day , March 17.

We would also like to thank all our fishery owners for their continued support, and indeed to all those who helped in any way during 2017. "Tight Lines to all".