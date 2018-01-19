Mid Tipp Hillwalkers - Two walks this Sunday

Mid Tipp Hillwalkers will host two walks this coming Sunday, January 21. A and C walks leave from opposite the fire station in Cashel at 11am.

New walkers are welcome to come along, so, for a healthy, sociable and enjoyable activity, feel free to join us in Cashel at 11am. Just bring boots, suitable clothes and a packed lunch. A change of clothes and particularly footwear for after the walk is also strongly advised.

See the full programme of walks on www.midtipphillwalkers.ie or Facebook. For further info call Willie Fahey at (087) 222 8062