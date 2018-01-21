The Fr Mathew Players present 'Them' from Wednesday, February 21, to Sunday, February 25, nightly at 8pm.

The group performed this sell-out play 10 years ago and with a tweak here and there are bringing it to life once again, under the direction of producer Tom Fitzgerald.

This promises to be a show to remember and tickets will be on sale from usual outlets in the coming weeks, more details to follow.

For more news on cast, crew and rehearsal photos please visit Fr Mathew Players on Facebook.