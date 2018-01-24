South Tipp Arts Centre offers painting and drawing courses

Above - Writer Catherine McVicker, Junction Festival Director Nollaig Healy and Arts Centre Manager Cliona Maher at the opening of the exhibition Optic Nerve, featuring work by four artists from the KCAT Studio in Callan, Co.Kilkenny. The exhibition at the South Tipp Arts Centre in Nelson Street, Clonmel continues until the end of February.

2018 got off to a colourful start at South Tipperary Arts Centre with the opening of the exhibition ‘Optic Nerve’ featuring work by four artists from the KCAT Studio in Callan, Co. Kilkenny – Thomas Barron, Francis Casey, Sinead Fahey and Eileen Mulrooney.

A large group of people attended the launch, and the exhibition was opened by local artist Theresia Guschlbauer.

The exhibition will run until the end of February and the artists will be back in Clonmel to do a public Question and Answer session on Wednesday 7th February.

If one of your New Year’s resolutions was to take up an artistic hobby (or get back to one), there are places available on several of the Arts Centre’s painting and drawing courses, for both adults and children.

Budding writers can ease their way in with an an eight-week creative writing course entitled ‘Reading For Writers’ – ideal for complete beginners, advanced writers and everyone in-between. The evening course starts on this Friday 26th January.

Above - This image, Hanging Decorations, by Sinead Fahey is featured in Optic Nerve, the exhibition that's showing at the South Tipp Arts Centre in Clonmel.

Cullagh Studios will run a 10-week course for actors at the Arts Centre, covering a range of techniques including Meisner and Stanislavski, improv, mask work and comedy. The course begins today, Wednesday, 24th January.

South Tipperary Arts Centre in Nelson Street, Clonmel is open from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday.

Call 052-6127877 or e-mail info@southtippartscentre.ie for more details.