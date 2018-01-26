Soloheadbeg Commemoration
First shots in War of Independence
Soloheadbeg Commemoration takes place this weekend
The annual commemoration of the Soloheadbeg ambush will be held at the historic site this Sunday, January 28.
Assembly will be at Coffey's forge, and the parade will depart from there at 2pm.
This year John Flannery of the Ormond Historical Society will deliver the oration at the ambush site.
The ambush marked the start of the War of Independence.
