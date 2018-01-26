Make 2018 your year to get out walking

On Sunday, January 21, Josephine Tobin led the A walk, with nine starting out from the Nire Valley car park, up Coomlara, across to Coum Iarthair, down in gusty wind to lower lake, out to Gap and up to viewing point before descent to car park, about 10 miles in total.

Denise Laffan led the C Walk up east side of Knockastakeen in very wet and windy conditions, taking in views of Cush and semi snowcaps of Galtybeg and Galtymore. Weather improved and a lovely lunch was had by all at Lough Muskry and after enjoyed a gentle walk back through the forestry.

Walks This Weekend

This coming Sunday, January 28, A and B walks leave from opposite the fire station in Cashel at 11am.

Make 2018 your year to get out and walk. Walking is a great way to get fit as well as being a great way to meet new friends and see new places. Give it a go as new walkers are welcome to come along.

For a healthy, sociable and enjoyable activity, feel free to join us in Cashel at 11am.

Just bring boots, suitable clothes and a packed lunch. A change of clothes and particularly footwear for after the walk is also strongly advised.

The full programme of walks is now on our website at www.midtipphillwalkers.ie or Facebook.

For further information visit the website or Facebook or call Dan Condren at 0872273082 for any query.