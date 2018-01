Cashel Toastmaster Club meets every two weeks on Thursday in Halla Na Feile.

There is no expectation or pressure for new members to participate during the meeting though they are most welcome to contribute, guests are always most welcome.

If you are interested just come along, give a call to Anne on 085 2756956 or check out www.casheltoastmasters.com.

Next meeting is on Thursday, February 1, at 8pm in Halla na Feile.