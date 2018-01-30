Lip Sync Fundraiser for Scoil Aonghusa

This Friday, February 2, stars will gather to perform at Halla na Feile in a spectacular Lip Syn Fundraiser all in aid of Scoil Aonghusa Special School Cashel.

Based on the concept of the US hit TV show Lip Sync Battle, this show gives performers the chance to take to the stage and perform as an iconic music legend.

There will be solos, duets and groups on the night, with the contestants decked out in costume to get as close as they can to the real thing.

Everyone taking part is training hard at the moment and will be ready for their once in a lifetime opportunity!

Contestants will perform a range of well-known hits by artists including: Beyoncé, Black Eyed Peas and Bruno Mars.

We are thrilled to announce that the hosts on the night will be the hugely popular Tipperary duo The 2 Johnnies who will no doubt add to the fun and excitement on the night.

The judges are Michael Lowry, Lorraine Power from Tipp FM, Willie Flynn and Siobhan Keyes Ryan, School Principal

In addition to the 12 acts taking part the students of Scoil Aonghusa will perform the opening number on the night.

Some of the pupils and staff of Scoil Aonghusa taking part in Friday night's show!

At Scoil Aonghusa Special School we strive to provide a safe, caring, nurturing learning environment for all our students. Scoil Aonghusa has dynamic, committed and multi-talented staff who believe that all children should be encouraged to realise their full potential by recognising that every child is different with a range of talents.

As a school we continue to fundraise so we can enhance the activities and environment to make a difference in the lives of the students in our care. We believe that the staff and students benefit from participating in fundraisers such as “Lip Sync” as it provides a very positive learning experience for all involved and also raises awareness of the abilities of our students.

Come along and support us as it promises to be a great night of entertainment and fun not to be missed

Admission to the event is €20. For tickets, contact the school at 06262644, any staff member or parent and O’Dwyers Pharmacies, Main Street and Shopping Centre Cashel.