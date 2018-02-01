Rosegreen community to mark retirement of school principal

The Board of Management of Rosegreen National School are hosting a function to honour Mrs Catherine Moloney, former Deputy Principal, who retired recently after 39 years of dedicated service to St Thomas the Apostle National School and to the wider community.

The event will take place on Friday, February 23, commencing with Mass in Rosegreen Church at 7.30pm followed by reception in Community Hall.

All present and past pupils together with their parents and grandparents and all the wider community of Rosegreen and surrounding areas are cordially invited to attend and participate in this great occasion.