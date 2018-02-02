Musically talented Tipperary families wanted for new television show

Adare Productions are looking for Ireland’s most talented family to take part in a new television show.

If you and your brother or sister, father, mother or granny has a talent, now is your chance to make your family a household name.

Irish families have made their mark across the world, whether it’s the pop music of The Corrs or the sean-nós dancing of the Cunninghams. Now it’s time to find the next family that will entertain the nation.

This new talent show for TG4 will search the country high and low for a new, famous performing family.

All entries must be made up from immediate family members, such as grandparents, parents or children. The act must consist of at least two people.

There are no restrictions on what their act could be. They could be singers, dancers, musicians or storytellers. Performers of all ages can apply and Irish is beneficial but not essential.

If you and your family would like to audition, please send a short video of your act to this WhatsApp number – 083-0580229.