Ballyporeen's contribution to the War of Independence

An evening of commemoration has been planned for Ballyporeen Community Hall on Saturday, February 3, at 8pm, to celebrate Ballyporeen’s Contribution to Irish Independence.

It will consist of a mixture of re-enactment, song, presentation, display of artefacts and discussion of the revolutionary period from 1914 to 1921. The event is being promoted by Ballyporeen Community Council in conjunction with Ballyporeen Drama Society and entry is free.

In excess of 100 local personnel from all townlands were members of initially the Irish Volunteers and subsequently the Irish Republican Army and Cumann na mBan. While the period from 1914 to the Truce in 1921 will be covered, the presentation will concentrate on 4 of the more significant event;

•1914 when 1000 Irish Volunteers from the Galtee Regiment Assembled in Ballyporeen

•1917 Court case held in Church Street, Ballyporeen for the Illegal Drilling at Barnahown

•1920 famous Kiltankin/Ballygiblin escape of Sean Hogan’s Flying column

•1921 Flying Column raid on Ballyporeen Barracks and the subsequent burning of O’Farrell’s and Kearney’s by the Black & Tans

Others areas covered will be the safe houses, dug outs, activities of Cumann na mBan and arrest and imprisonment of Volunteers in Spike Island, Ballykinlar Camp etc.

This is just an introduction to the many events that occurred. While a substantial amount of information has been accumulated from various sources, there’s still more out there, whether it’s a photo, artefact, story, documents, maps, medals, all contribute to the overall story. Please bring these along on the night or prior to the event and let it be part of the commemoration. Contact Neil Donovan 086-0403607 or neil.donovan@mercuryeng.com or any member of the Ballyporeen Community Council.

As a precursor to the commemoration evening, the following is a list of the Ballyporeen personnel involved in the Irish Volunteers by townland:

KILCAROON: David Quirke, John Quirke, Thomas Fitzgerald, Robert Keating, Edmond Quirke, William Sweeney, John Fennelly, William Scully, Walter Brazil, Pat Brazil

LYREFUNE: Thomas Hickey

COOLAPREAVANE: Thomas O’Brien, William Russell

KILTANKIN: John Kearney Jr., Martin Lyons, John Lyons

COOLENTALLAGH: Paddy Kennedy

CROUGHMORE: John Moher, Dave Moher

BALLYWILLIAM: Thomas McNamara, William Williams, J. Flynn

CHURCH STREET: Tom O’Dea, Maurice McEniry, Denis McAuliffe, Thomas English, William Myles, Johnny Myles

LISFUNCHEON: David Slattery, Thomas O’Gorman, Teddy Slattery, Thomas Dunlea

THE LANE: Frank Pyne

CARRIGAVISTEAL: Eddie Michael Kenneally, Tom Kenneally

KILNAMONA: Bob Noonan

GORTEESHAL: Morgan Lyons, Danny O’Gorman, Michael Heafy

COOLADERRY: John O’Brien, Michael Fennell, Patrick Quirke, John Clancy

MAIN STREET: Michael Breedy, David Breedy, Robert Breedy, Tom Hennessy, James Hennessy, Michael Hennessy, Matt Scully, William Neville, Pat McCarthy, JP O’Brien, Michael Farrell, Jack Farrell

CURRALEIGH: Thomas Farrell

BRACKBAWN: John Kearney Snr.

COOLAGARRANROE: Pat Fox Snr.

DANGAN: William Keating, Thomas Macken

GLENACUNNA: William Quirke, D. Aherne, Cornelius Cleary, Michael Cleary, Michael Kearney, Paddy Cleary, Edward O’Brien, Ned O’Hanrahan

KNOCKGAPPLE: William Clancy

LYREBARRY: Maurice Dunne

TOWNLAND tbc: Pat Fox, James O’Neill, William Mulcahy, Michael Morrissey, William O’Brien, Ed Burke, James Hyland, J. Clancy, P. Clancy, T. Keating, M. O’Brien, J. Caplice, T. Kelly, J. O’Gorman, J. McGrath, M. Hickey, J. Kearney, Paddy Mahony, J. Moloney, M. Kelly

Cumann na mBan members also by townland:

MAIN STREET: Katie Donovan, Ellie Hennessy, Katie Hennessy, Nora Hyland, Mrs. Julia Breedy, Mrs. Rita O’Donnell

DANGAN: Katie Moore

CHURCH STREET: Mary O’Brien, Maggie Scully

GLENACUNNA: Hanna Hickey, Julia O’Hanrahan, Catherine Cleary, Hannie Williams

KNOCKNAGAPPLE: Bridget O’Donnell